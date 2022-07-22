Videos capture waterspout formation over Florida's Lake Weir

The FOX 35 Storm Team was tracking thunderstorms in Marion County around 7:40 p.m. Friday evening.

The National Weather Service reported a waterspout over Lake Weir and several FOX 35 viewers sent images and videos of what they were seeing in their neighborhood.

"Downed trees were reported earlier near Lake Weir but no damage reports due to the waterspout. During the time of the thunderstorm, there were downburst winds of over 40 mph, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Britanny Lockley.

Earlier this week, FOX 35 News obtained video of landspout moving offshore at Daytona Beach and becoming a waterspout. FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar at the time showed some weak rotation.

Waterspouts are typically weak and short-lived tornadoes that form when updrafts from storms or showers pull rotating air upwards. It is possible for stronger waterspouts to form if the conditions are right.