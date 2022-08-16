Video: Massive waterspout spotted in Florida during lightning storm

Destin residents in northwest Florida saw quite the spectacle Tuesday morning when a massive waterspout appeared in the Gulf of Mexico during a lightning storm.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared multiple videos of the waterspout on social media after the brother of Deputy Kyle Warf saw it while in the area of Matthew Boulevard and Highway 98.

The sheriff's office said no damage was reported.

According to the National Weather Service, waterspouts are similar to tornadoes over water and are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning. If a waterspout is spotted, the NWS said to immediately head at a 90-degree angle from the apparent motion of the waterspout.

Those who are out on the water when a waterspout appears should not navigate through it. Though waterspouts are generally weaker than tornadoes, NWS officials said they can still produce significant damage to people and boats.