VIDEO: Waterspout forms over Lake Jesup near Sanford

A waterspout formed over Lake Jesup in Seminole County on Wednesday morning.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner captured video of the phenomenon shortly before 11:30 a.m. while traveling over the State Road 417 bridge.

The waterspout moved onshore in Sanford, approximately 2.25 miles southeast of the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

What is a waterspout?

A waterspout is a "funnel which contains an intense vortex, sometimes destructive, of small horizontal extent and which occurs over a body of water ," according to Dr. Joseph Golden, a distinguished waterspout authority at NOAA.

While many believe a waterspout is simply a tornado over water, this is only partially true. Depending on their formation, NOAA says waterspouts come in a couple of different types: tornadic and fair weather .

A tornadic waterspout typically begins as a true tornado that was spawned by a thunderstorm over land, which then moves out over the water and becomes a waterspout. Tornadic waterspouts may be quite large and can cause considerable damage to anything in their path.

The more common type, a fair-weather waterspout, is one that develops over open water. Fair-weather waterspouts form at the surface of the water and rise upward in association with warm water and high humidity in the lower portion of the atmosphere . This type of waterspout is generally small, brief and less dangerous than a tornadic waterspout.

Central Florida is expected to experience passing downpours and lightning storms throughout Wednesday midday into the evening, with rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 4 inches.

