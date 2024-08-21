VIDEO: Waterspout forms over Lake Jesup near Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - A waterspout formed over Lake Jesup in Seminole County on Wednesday morning.
FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner captured video of the phenomenon shortly before 11:30 a.m. while traveling over the State Road 417 bridge.
The waterspout moved onshore in Sanford, approximately 2.25 miles southeast of the Orlando Sanford International Airport.
What is a waterspout?
A waterspout is a "funnel which contains an intense vortex, sometimes destructive, of small horizontal extent and which occurs over a body of water," according to Dr. Joseph Golden, a distinguished waterspout authority at NOAA.
While many believe a waterspout is simply a tornado over water, this is only partially true. Depending on their formation, NOAA says waterspouts come in a couple of different types: tornadic and fair weather.
MORE WEATHER NEWS:
- NHC tracking 4 tropical waves in the Atlantic as we near peak of hurricane season
- TIMELINE: Passing downpours, lightning storms to drench Central Florida on Wednesday
A tornadic waterspout typically begins as a true tornado that was spawned by a thunderstorm over land, which then moves out over the water and becomes a waterspout. Tornadic waterspouts may be quite large and can cause considerable damage to anything in their path.
The more common type, a fair-weather waterspout, is one that develops over open water. Fair-weather waterspouts form at the surface of the water and rise upward in association with warm water and high humidity in the lower portion of the atmosphere. This type of waterspout is generally small, brief and less dangerous than a tornadic waterspout.
Central Florida is expected to experience passing downpours and lightning storms throughout Wednesday midday into the evening, with rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 4 inches.
FOX Weather contributed to this report.
Stay connected with FOX 35:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar
- Download the FOX LOCAL TV app for the latest weather videos, updates
- Visit and bookmark FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images
- Follow FOX 35 News on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube