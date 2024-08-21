TIMELINE: Passing downpours, lightning storms to drench Central Florida on Wednesday

We've got a soupy southwest flow off the Gulf of Mexico today, resulting in muggy and stormy weather in Orlando.

We'll have passing downpours and lightning storms throughout the midday and into the evening, resulting in 1"-4" of rain. However, areas north of The Villages will have considerably less rain today as drier air will work into that region along and north of a weak cold front.

The 'cold' part of the front does not exist with this system, but the air to the north is slightly drier – enough to limit rain chances to only 30% in Gainesville.

Overall this week, this front will stall and focus on high rain chances in the region through the weekend. We may even see a further enhancement to our rain coverage tomorrow as a weak upper-level low over the Panhandle enhances the upper level conditions to develop even more rain.

It won't be until next week that this pattern breaks, and we move into a more typical summer pattern, with a flow off the Atlantic and slightly lower humidity with only scattered storms associated with the sea breeze.

In the tropics, we're enjoying a lull for the better part of the next 7-10 days, but it's expected that by the turning of the calendar to September, we'll see several named tropical systems develop in the Atlantic, in what is still expected to be a hyperactive hurricane season in both total named storms and total 'accumulated cyclone energy'.