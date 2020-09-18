Video visitation to resume at Orange County Jail on Monday

article

The Video Visitation Center at the Orange County Jail will reopen Monday, September 21 at 9 a.m.

Family and friends have not been able to visit since March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Safety precautions will be in place. For instance, visitors must wear face masks and have temperatures checked to be allowed to enter the center.

"Anyone with a temperature exceeding 100 will be denied access," a press release stated. "In addition, social distancing will be in place in the center, and visitor stations will be disinfected between each visit."

“It’s important for inmates to stay connected with family and other loved ones, and we’re pleased to be able to reopen Video Visitation in a safe fashion,” said Chief of Corrections Louis A. Quiñones, Jr.

All visits must be scheduled by calling 407-836-8061.