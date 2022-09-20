VIDEO: Spider spotted on Queen Elizabeth ll's coffin during funeral -- Why it's a good thing

The world watched on Monday as Queen Elizabeth ll was laid to rest during an elaborate state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. The event drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and a hitchhiking spider which has now gone viral.

Social media users spotted the unexpected guest during the live broadcast, scurrying across a handwritten note from King Charles that was placed on top of the queen's coffin.

"The most famous spider in the world right now," a Twitter user wrote along with video of the moment.

"Spider crawling around the Queen’s coffin during this whole procession is the real MVP," another person wrote.

While a spider crawling on a coffin might seem creepy, many social media users pointed out that it's believed to be a good sign.

"On Queens coffin, a spider> Spider meaning and symbolism include artistry, manifestation, patience, feminine power, ancient wisdom, illusion, balance, and interconnection," wrote on Twitter user.

Another said, "I don't know why so many people are creeped out by the little spider on the Queen's flowers. It's a good omen. I was delighted!"

Monday was declared a public holiday in honor of Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8 — and hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to partake in the historic moment. Her coffin was draped with the Royal Standard and atop it sat the Imperial State Crown, sparkling with almost 3,000 diamonds, and the sovereign’s orb and scepter.

Ahead of the service, a bell tolled 96 times — once a minute for each year of Elizabeth's life. Then, 142 Royal Navy sailors used ropes to draw the gun carriage carrying her flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey before pallbearers bore it inside the church, where around 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.