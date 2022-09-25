VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches over Disney's Epcot

As SpaceX launched more Starlink satellites into space Saturday night, families visiting Disney World were able to spot the rocket right after takeoff.

One family shared with the FOX 35 News Staff video of the epic rocket launch where the Falcon 9 rocket can be seen launching directly over Epcot's famous Spaceship Earth.

SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites at 7:32 p.m. to low earth orbit. The launch took place at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral.

To date, SpaceX has had 181 total launches and 143 total landings.