VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 booster tips over during landing, catches fire after overnight launch from Florida
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket's stage booster toppled over and caught fire while landing on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean after a launch from Florida early Wednesday.
The rocket blasted off at 3:48 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, deploying 21 Starlink satellites – including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities – into low-Earth orbit.
However, after the launch, "Falcon 9's first stage booster tipped over following touchdown on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship," SpaceX said in an update on X.
Teams are now reviewing the booster's flight data and condition.
This mission marked the 23rd flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and now 16 Starlink missions.
SpaceX had planned for a second launch of Starlink satellites on Wednesday night, but made the decision to scrub it to give its team time to review booster landing data. A new launch date was not immediately released.