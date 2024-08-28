VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 booster tips over during landing, catches fire after overnight launch from Florida

The Brief SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched 21 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities, into low-Earth orbit early Wednesday. The rocket's first stage booster toppled over and caught fire while landing on the droneship "A Shortfall of Gravitas" in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX teams are currently reviewing the booster's flight data and condition.



SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket's stage booster toppled over and caught fire while landing on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean after a launch from Florida early Wednesday.

The rocket blasted off at 3:48 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, deploying 21 Starlink satellites – including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities – into low-Earth orbit.

However, after the launch, "Falcon 9's first stage booster tipped over following touchdown on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship," SpaceX said in an update on X.

Teams are now reviewing the booster's flight data and condition.

This mission marked the 23rd flight for the first-stage booster, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, ARABSAT BADR-8, and now 16 Starlink missions.

SpaceX had planned for a second launch of Starlink satellites on Wednesday night, but made the decision to scrub it to give its team time to review booster landing data. A new launch date was not immediately released.