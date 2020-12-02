Video shows suspect wanted in fatal shooting at Mount Dora convenience store

New video released by Mount Dora police shows the moment a gunman ran up to a convenience store to rob the owners before fatally shooting one of them.

A Crimeline reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Police say 47-year-old Minh Nguyen and 56-year-old Khiem Ba Trinh were victims of an armed robbery at the T&N Market on North Grandview Street on Monday night.

Investigators said both victims were shot multiple times. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Trinh is in the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect remains at large.

"The suspect accosted Mr. Trihn and forced him back into the store as they were closing for the evening," police said. "The suspect fled through the parking lot and was not located. A customer went into the store after the suspect fled and found them shot before calling 911."

Police are looking for a male suspect, thin build, wearing all black and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

