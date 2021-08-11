Video shows road rage driver throwing axe at driver's windshield: deputies

A case of road rage caught on camera in Washington state.

This happened in Kings County near Interstate 5 on July 27.

Deputies say the driver of a Jeep began honking at the victim while they merged onto a highway ramp. The Jeep driver then continued to honk at the victim as they both traveled northbound, according to incident reports.

The victim reportedly tried to avoid confrontation and took another exit but deputies say the Jeep followed and then stopped in front of the victim to block his way. That's when deputies say the Jeep driver tossed an axe at the victim's car and took off. The incident was caught on camera.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Shark leaps out of ocean behind unsuspecting surfer

Three days after the incident, the suspect was arrested for multiple felonies after fleeing other deputies.

Q13 reports that the 47-year-old suspect is accused of yelling at another man in the roadway in Everett on June 29. Deputies said the suspect made threats and specific racial slurs targeted at the victim.

The suspect was taken into custody at a Seattle park on July 30.

TRENDING: Here's how close Americans are to getting $2,000 monthly stimulus checks

The suspect was wanted for Felony Hate Crime, Felony Eluding, and Theft, as well as an outstanding Felony warrant for First-Degree Robbery out of King County.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories.