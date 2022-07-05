Video shows panicked crowd running from Orlando fireworks show after noise mistaken for gunshots

Video shows the panic that erupted at Lake Eola in Orlando on the Fourth of July after a noise was mistaken for gunshots during the annual fireworks show.

Police say no evidence of gunfire was found, but some people suffered minor injuries in the stampede after running from what they believed was a shooting in the area.

In video given to FOX 35 News, hundreds of people are seen running and someone in the crowd is heard saying "go go go go." Police say it appears a noise during the show caused people to believe there was a shooting. They’re still trying to figure out what happened leading up to the confusion.

A bird's-eye view from someone who lives above the lake shows how many people were urgently trying to get away. Keep in mind, thousands of people typically attend this celebration.

FOX 35 spoke to one man who watched it from his balcony and said he feared the worst.



"I looked down and saw a lot of people running," said Christopher Gordon-Summers. "I started videotaping and I saw a bunch of people trying to get over a fence. And I looked to my left – people were running down Rosalind and coming from Lake Eola. People just scattered."

In an update on Tuesday, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said video showed two people running through the crowd and moments later there was a flash behind the crowd. However, he said they are not sure if the two people in the video had anything to do with the panic.

Orlando police say they are still investigating to confirm what led up to what they are calling confusion last night, and want to hear from you if you were there. You can call them on their non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.

Also, if you need to pick up personal belongings left behind, you can email eolahouse@orlando.gov and someone will let you know how to get them back.