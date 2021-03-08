Video shows Naked Cowboy being arrested in Daytona Beach

WARNING: Explicit language used in the video of his arrest

A Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence and cited for panhandling while working a gig at Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Court records show Robert Burck, 51, who is widely known for wearing only white briefs, boots and a cowboy hat while playing a brightly colored guitar, was arrested Saturday while performing at the annual event on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Burck is a regular at Bike Week.

The panhandling citation was given after officers saw people tucking dollar bills into Burck’s guitar after taking photographs. Burck then refused to follow directions from a police officer and pulled away from her, according to an arrest report.

Video on Burck’s Facebook page, The Naked Cowboy, showed him performing and taking pictures with fans Saturday morning.

When the Daytona Beach police officer redirected Burck against a patrol car, the headstock of his guitar broke, according to the arrest report. The headstock is the part of the guitar at the end that houses the pegs used for tuning the instrument.

"The defendant began taking photographs with multiple bystanders, while bystanders placed United States currency inside the guitar’s center sound hole in the area of Main St/S Fern Ln, which was approximately 10 feet away from the front door of a commercially zoned property at 810 Main St.," arresting officers wrote in a report.

A video posted to YouTube shows a police officer attempting to get a handcuffed Burck, whose guitar was still hanging from a strap around his neck, into a patrol car.

"The defendant’s actions violate Daytona Beach City Ordinance 66-1 (Panhandling)," an arresting officer wrote in a report.

He was released from jail Sunday morning following a first appearance hearing, Volusia County court records show.

FOX 35 was the only news station at his court appearance.

During it, Burck told the judge what he is known for.

"I sing and play guitar in my underwear," he said. "I'm the Naked Cowboy from New York City. I've been coming down here 21 years in a row."

Burck explained that he was in Daytona Beach for Bike Week and was arrested while playing his guitar on the street. He added that, "I'm not asking for money. I just play the guitar and people take pictures and sometimes they put money in."

However, he was still ready to accept responsibility for the charges, telling the judge that, "It was a pretty big ordeal. I was just mad. I wasn't mad at anybody in particular."

After talking with the public defender, Burck insisted he wanted to settle everything then and there. The judge dismissed the panhandling charge and let Burck plead "no contest" to the resisting charge.

"I find that your plea is knowing, voluntary and intelligent... supported by a factual basis with a full understanding of the consequences. I'll accept your no contest plea," the judge said.

He sentenced Burck to time-served and ordered him to pay $223 in court costs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.