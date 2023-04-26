Video shows mother, daughter being attacked on Tybee Island beach

Tybee Island authorities are investigating a disturbing video that surfaced on a local Facebook page showing a woman and her adult daughter being beaten and robbed on the beach over the weekend. The footage was shared widely by concerned citizens who expressed shock and disgust over the incident.

According to a statement released by the Tybee Island Police Department, the videos were already part of an ongoing investigation and detectives have secured warrants for one of the attackers. They are currently working with law enforcement agencies outside the island to ensure their arrest. However, authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the other attackers involved.

The police department is urging anyone with information regarding the incident or the identities of the attackers to contact Detective TJ LeGuin AT 912-786-5600. They are also asking people to share the video widely so that the other attackers can be identified and brought to justice.

It has been confirmed that the weekend's unpermitted event attracted visitors from across the country, with participants traveling from as far away as New York and Maryland. Officials say 11,555 cars came to the barrier island Saturday.

In another incident, a man is accused of shooting at a car during a road rage incidents, striking a person inside the vehicle. Adam Bauer, 38, was arrested late Saturday night, according to FOX News.

The police department also shared its concern and disappointment over the incident, stating that it is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors to the island. The department also thanked members of the public who have come forward