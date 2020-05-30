Video shows milk poured over face of child pepper-sprayed in Seattle protest

People poured milk over the face of a distressed child Saturday afternoon as police deployed pepper spray against protesters.

Photographer Evan Hreha told Storyful that people who had seen the incident claimed that a Seattle police officer had sprayed the child with mace. The police department has been contacted for comment.

This video, filmed by Hreha, shows the child screaming as people in the vicinity attempted to help her by pouring milk over her face.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced a 5 p.m. curfew for the entire city Saturday and Washingon Gov. Jay Inslee activated the National Guard after rioters torched police vehicles and spilled onto Interstate 5, forcing the freeway’s temporary closure through the central part of the Northwest’s largest city.

Thousands of people had gathered peacefully in the rain to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but some later broke windows, tagged buildings and set fires.

Police at times deployed flash bangs to disperse crowds and pepper-sprayed demonstrators who got close to police lines.

Although many dispersed dozens remained downtown after curfew setting fires and breaking into retail stores while police fired gas and arrested at least one person.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.