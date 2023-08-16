Massive gator takes a tumble after attempting to scale Florida home, twice

A huge gator's spidey senses were tingling when the creature attempted to climb the outside wall of a home in Florida.

The video, recorded by Kayla Ronquillo, shows the gator slowly walking past a resident's garage in Punta Gorda.

The gator then walks around the corner to the side of the home and tries to climb one of the walls of the home. The gator falls – but doesn't give up.

The gator gives a second attempt at scaling the home but takes a harder fall after he nearly hits his head on what appears to be a meter reader.

Alligator spotting in Florida are common as last week, a family crossing a trail in Lakeland spotted a massive gator making his way across the trail as well.

What do I do if I see an alligator in Florida?

People concerned about an alligator should call the FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286. An Alligator is deemed a nuisance if it is at least four feet in length and the caller believes it poses a threat to people, pets, or property.