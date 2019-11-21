Video shows man pulling elderly driver from burning car after it exploded

A Connecticut man is being hailed a hero for risking his own safety and pulling an elderly driver from a burning car after it exploded in traffic.

In a post on Facebook, the Stafford Fire Department said on Nov. 1, Edward Cyr was out with his wife for dinner when he saw Glennwood Little inside a car completely engulfed in flames. The department said that Little was driving when his car exploded as he turned a corner.

In a heroic act caught on a nearby security camera, Cyr immediately ran over to the burning car and pulled Little out of it.

"You saved Mr. Glennwood Little from burning inside his vehicle. Words can't describe this act," the department wrote on social media.

According to Newsweek, a cigarette that Little was smoking at the time may have ignited leaking gas cans that he bought for his generator.

Little reportedly suffered some burns, but was able to attend the ceremony honoring Cyr with an award for his brave actions.

The accident prompted the department to post some vehicle fire safety tips in case of a car fire.