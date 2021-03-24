Video shows inside look at Shaquille O'Neal's massive Windermere mansion

article

NBA legend Shaquille "Shaq" O’Neal's massive Windermere home is still on the market.

A new video from realtor Benjamin Hillman takes us inside the $16.5 million lakefront home that boasts 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and over 35,000-square-feet.

The mansion is nestled on almost 4 acres with 700-feet of open lakefront on the famous Lake Butler. The home is located within the Isleworth Golf & Country Club.

The mansion was custom-designed for Shaq with amenities fit for a king or queen.

It features an indoor basketball court, a 17+ car showroom-style garage, a cigar bar with walk-in humidor and wine storage, a 10-seat soundproof home theater, three fireplaces, a lakefront office, and a spacious kitchen.

Bask in the Florida sun or take a jump into your 94-foot long, 15-feet deep custom resort-style pool.

In addition, the outside of the home is said to have an 18-hole championship golf course, a clubhouse, and tennis facilities.

The price of the home was lowered to $16.5 million in November 2020 after being listed for $3 million more than that earlier in 2020.

In January 2021, a deal with a potential buyer fell through, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

