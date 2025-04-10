VIDEO: Shots ring out at Orlando parking garage as suspects steal 16 pounds of cannabis: police

The Brief Five men face multiple charges, including attempted felony murder with a firearm, following a February incident in a downtown Orlando parking garage. A woman was also arrested for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, police said. Police said the suspects stole boxes containing cannabis from a group and shots were fired.



The Orlando Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of six people accused of stealing 16 pounds of cannabis from a group.

What we know:

The incident happened on Feb. 4, around 2 a.m., on the fourth floor of a parking garage along Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.

Authorities released surveillance footage from the garage on social media. See below.

Police said the video shows three of the suspects stealing a box containing 16 pounds of marijuana. At one point, a suspect in a white Hyundai Tucson was seen firing a gun.

Additionally, three other suspects were captured on video in a blue Acura sedan, also stealing boxes believed to contain cannabis, police said. One of these suspects also opened fire during the exchange.

(Credit: Orlando Police Department)

Police said they later found messages between the suspects allegedly talking about the robbery and evidence disposal.

Who are the suspects?

Five male suspects – Bahanni Haywood, D'Jon Heyliger, Kelly Mala, Channoy Milligan, and Wayne Weatherill – were arrested on multiple charges, including attempted felony murder with a firearm and armed robbery.

A woman, Jennelle Vante, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

(Credit: Orlando Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the group the suspects allegedly stole the cannabis from. Authorities also have not said whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities stated that additional charges could be filed.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: