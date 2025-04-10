VIDEO: Shots ring out at Orlando parking garage as suspects steal 16 pounds of cannabis: police
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of six people accused of stealing 16 pounds of cannabis from a group.
What we know:
The incident happened on Feb. 4, around 2 a.m., on the fourth floor of a parking garage along Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.
Authorities released surveillance footage from the garage on social media. See below.
Police said the video shows three of the suspects stealing a box containing 16 pounds of marijuana. At one point, a suspect in a white Hyundai Tucson was seen firing a gun.
Additionally, three other suspects were captured on video in a blue Acura sedan, also stealing boxes believed to contain cannabis, police said. One of these suspects also opened fire during the exchange.
(Credit: Orlando Police Department)
Police said they later found messages between the suspects allegedly talking about the robbery and evidence disposal.
Who are the suspects?
Five male suspects – Bahanni Haywood, D'Jon Heyliger, Kelly Mala, Channoy Milligan, and Wayne Weatherill – were arrested on multiple charges, including attempted felony murder with a firearm and armed robbery.
A woman, Jennelle Vante, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.
(Credit: Orlando Police Department)
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the group the suspects allegedly stole the cannabis from. Authorities also have not said whether anyone was injured in the shooting.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities stated that additional charges could be filed.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department on April 9, 2025.