Scared Disneyland guest jumps off Splash Mountain ride moments before riders appear to get stuck on attraction

A Disneyland guest in California reportedly jumped off the theme park's iconic Splash Mountain ride shortly after the attraction began because of a possible panic attack, a video posted on social media seemingly shows. The incident happened just moments before riders appeared to get stuck on the ride.

"What are you doing?," a rider could be heard yelling over to the woman seen walking along the water ride's logs and down nearby stairs. "I can't! I'm about to have a panic attack," she replied.

The video then cuts to the moment the ride seemingly came to a halt, shortly before the ride's final big drop. Guests could be seen patiently waiting on the stalled ride as the attraction's music continued to play. Written along the video was a caption that read: STUCK!! I don't even know how long we were there!"

Eventually, the ride began again, the video showed.

The video was shared on social media on Tuesday, – the final day riders could experience the thrill ride before it permanently closed – though it Is unclear when the incident actually happened. FOX 35 News has reached out to Disneyland for comment.

The ride, which first opened at the theme park in Anaheim in 1989, is undergoing an extensive makeover and will reopen as Tiana's Bayou Adventure , which is based off the popular animated film "The Princess and the Frog."

The Splash Mountain ride in Florida at Walt Disney World closed in January and will also transform into Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

In 2020, many people called for Splash Mountain to be re-themed because of its connection to the film Song of the South, which has been the subject of much controversy as many critics have described the film's portrayal of African Americans as racist and offensive.