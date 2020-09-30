VIDEO: Orange County deputies search for carjacking suspects

Deputies are looking to identify two carjacking suspects who were caught on video stealing a car from someone in the Windermere area.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday. A man was said to be getting out of his vehicle when two males ran up to him. One of them opened the car door and pulled the victim out while the other pointed a gun at the man and screamed "get the f*** on the ground."

The incident report from the Sheriff's Office said that one of the suspects then got into the vehicle, reversed, and headed southbound on Remsen Cay Lane. The other entered a red vehicle across the street and followed.

The victim reportedly told deputies that he does not believe he was followed home. He had an Apple laptop and a set of golf clubs in the vehicle, which was identified as a Mercedes.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted a video of the incident onto Twitter, asking the public to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 if they know any of the suspects involved.

Those with information can also call the Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357.

