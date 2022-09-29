VIDEO: 'Mystery' critter washes up in Florida resident's yard during Hurricane Ian

What is that thing?!

Video shared with FOX 35 News by Chris White shows some sort of unknown creature that ended up in his yard in Melbourne, Florida during Hurricane Ian.

"It jumped on my foot!" a kid is heard saying before screaming as the black, slimy creatures scurries through the water.

White says he isn't sure what kind of salamander this was, but he's going to post videos on Facebook just in case it's someone's pet.

There have been numerous videos of catfish washing up into Florida residents yards as heavy bands of rain came down across Central Florida from Hurricane Ian. The hurricane made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa as a powerful Category 4 storm before weakening as it moves across the state.