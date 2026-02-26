Laura Flores: New video shows alleged daycare worker hitting, slapping children

Content warning: This story does detail allegations of child abuse and includes surveillance video provided to FOX 35 by the Marion County Sheriff's Office. This content and video may be disturbing to some readers.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video from inside a daycare center where a woman allegedly slapped, hit, or kicked several children who were under her care. MCSO released nearly 20 minutes of video from inside the kids' classroom, where the alleged abuse occurred.

The video appears to show 31-year-old Laura Flores slapping a child on the side of the head, and at another point, carrying a child by his arm before dropping him on a mat, all allegations outlined in the arrest affidavit.

The backstory:

Laura Flores was arrested on Monday, Feb. 13, and booked into jail on three counts of child abuse.

She worked at Bright Beginnings Learning Center in Summerfield, Florida.

The investigation began on Feb. 11 after a parent noticed that their child left the daycare days earlier with a bruise and scratches on his face – which were not there when their child was dropped off. That parent confronted Flores, who reportedly told them that the child had fallen off a piano.

The daycare director then reviewed surveillance footage, which is when Flores allegedly acknowledged that she was "aggressive" with the child while putting him down for a nap, according to the report.

Video: Marion County Sheriff's Office

While reviewing additional footage, officials noticed several other incidents:

On Feb. 11, Flores allegedly slapped a child in the back of the head, then picked him up by his arm, and held him like that while walking away, the report said.

She also allegedly slapped a child in the stomach and jerked her off the mat while she continued to move around during naptime.

In another alleged incident, the suspect appeared to "kick" a child to the side while walking past him, causing him to fall on his face.

According to the report, Flores allegedly complained in a text message that one child was not sleeping, which "wasn't fair" to the other children. Detectives noted that Flores' own child was in the same classroom.

"The suspect appeared to become frustrated about having to leave her own child to deal with the other children in the classroom," she said.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Bright Beginnings Learning Center released the following statement to FOX 35:

"We are aware of the arrest of a former employee in connection with an ongoing investigation. The individual is no longer employed at Bright Beginnings Learning Center.

When concerns were identified, we immediately reported the matter to the appropriate authorities and fully cooperated with the Department of Children and Families and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. We provided complete access to our surveillance system and documentation and continue to assist as requested. The safety and well being of the children in our care is our highest priority. Due to the active investigation and privacy laws protecting the children involved, we are unable to comment further at this time."

Once arrested, Flores declined to talk with law enforcement.