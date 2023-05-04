Video: Great white sharks put on show for Florida boaters

A Florida boater captured an incredible video of a group of Great white sharks off a Volusia County coastline.

The video captured by Scott Housel shows about 7-8 Great whites' pretty close up as they swim together past the boat.

Housel said he was about 20 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet, a seaside town in Central Florida.

The sharks can be seen in the video swimming as an ensemble before they disappear back under the water.

Another video from Housel shows one shark floating in the water, capturing the sun's rays. He said that the shark was about four feet below the surface.