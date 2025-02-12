Florida bears fighting in neighbor's backyard: 'My house is like a zoo'

The Brief Two Florida black bears recently broke out in a fight on the back porch of a neighborhood home. A Longwood resident caught the whole fight on live video. If a bear is threatening the safety of humans, pets or livestock, or causing property damage, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.



Two Florida black bears broke out in a fight on the back porch of a neighborhood home, and it was all caught on live video.

Why are the bears fighting?

What we know:

The video shows a large black bear walking on to the backyard porch.

A few seconds later, another black bear appears in the right-hand corner of the video, slightly off the porch and in the backyard.

The bears look at each other for a short moment, before beginning to attack each other with their claws and teeth.

The bears are seen to stand up and snarl at each other.

The bears hit and knock over a potted plant and some patio furniture as the fight goes off the porch.

What we don't know:

It is unclear from the video as to why the bears began to fight.

Where were the bears spotted?

What they're saying:

Longwood resident Tatum Murphy shared the footage captured on video with FOX 35 News.

Murphy, who lives in the Sabal Point area of Longwood, said she wasn't surprised by the burly visitors.

"Believe it or not, I have video footage of all kinds of animals on my back porch and backyard," she said. "Otters, alligators, bears, bobcats … My house is like a zoo!"

If a bear is threatening the safety of humans, pets or livestock, or causing property damage, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

"Bears are wild animals and must be respected," FWC officials said. "Even though they are typically quiet and shy animals, they have the potential to seriously harm or kill people. Do not take unnecessary risks! While it is rare for bears to injure people in Florida, people have been bitten and scratched by bears defending themselves, cubs or food sources."

What do you do if you encounter a bear?

Dig deeper:

When wildlife feels threatened by people, FWC officials said the animals typically will try to communicate for people to back off on their own, such as how a rattlesnake rattles its tail and an alligator opens its mouth and hisses.

The FWC said that if a bear feels threatened, it may clack its teeth together, moan, blow, huff or stomp the ground. They may also bluff charge (run toward you and then stop before reaching you).

"These are all ways the bear is showing you it is as uncomfortable with the situation, and it wants you to give it some space," officials said. "These are NOT indications of aggressive intent or an imminent attack. Truly predatory or aggressive black bears are rare and generally silent."

The FWC shared some tips on how to stay safe around black bears …

If you see a bear from a distance:

Enjoy the experience, but do not move toward the bear. If your presence changes the bear's behavior, you are too close.

If you encounter a bear at close range:

Remain standing upright.

Speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice.

Back up slowly toward a secure area. Be sure you are leaving the bear a clear escape route.

Avoid direct eye contact. Bears and other animals may view this as aggressive behavior.

Stop and hold your ground if your moving away seems to irritate instead of calm the bear.

DO NOT:

Make any sudden or abrupt movements.

Run

Play dead

Climb a tree

Approach or surprise a bear, especially one that may be injured.

If a black bear attacks you:

Fight back aggressively. People have successfully fended off black bear attacks using rocks, sticks or even their bare hands.

