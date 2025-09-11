VIDEO: Florida courtroom erupts in chaos after man allegedly attacks, spits at judge

The Brief Chaos broke out in a Florida courtroom on Wednesday morning. Evan Paul McCullough, 46, is seen in a video attempting to allegedly attack and spit on a judge. Deputies said that McCullough has been charged with corruption by threat and battery.



A Florida man is facing additional charges after video footage captured him jumping over a podium in a courtroom in an attempt to allegedly attack and spit on a judge.

Courtroom video goes viral

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, 46-year-old Evan Paul McCullough, of Stuart, was in a Martin County courtroom for a routine status check.

The court hearing took a sudden turn when McCullough suddenly lunged towards Judge Roby in an attempt to allegedly attack him, then spitting on him.

Deputies in the courtroom immediately intervened, taking McCullough to the ground and quickly regaining control of the situation.



What's next:

Deputies said that McCullough has been charged with corruption by threat and battery.

The backstory:

According to court records, McCullough has been in jail for two years. He was initially booked for trespassing.