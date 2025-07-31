VIDEO: Drone helps track down fleeing suspect in Lake County

The Brief A suspect fled from police early Wednesday, abandoning a vehicle in Tavares. Lake County Corporal Drennan used a drone to quickly locate and track the suspect, leading to his arrest. The man, J’quarius Sceal, faces multiple charges.



A suspect was taken into custody early Wednesday with the help of a drone in Lake County, authorities said.

What we know:

Shortly after 2:40 a.m., Lake County deputies helped Tavares and Eustis police with a vehicle that had fled from them. The vehicle was later found empty in Tavares.

Corporal Drennan from Lake County used his drone to look for the driver who ran off. In just four minutes, he spotted the man and followed him with the drone.

Drennan guided deputies to the spot, and Eustis police arrested the man, J’quarius Sceal.

What we don't know:

Details about why the suspect initially fled, who the vehicle belonged to, and how the pursuit began remain unclear.

What's next:

Sceal was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, driving with a suspended license, fleeing l=and resisting law enforcement and grand theft auto.

