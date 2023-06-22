Expand / Collapse search

Spooked horse rescued after jumping in Florida pool

By FOX 35 News Team
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Florida firefighters received an unusual call this week to rescue a horse that fell into a swimming pool.

The horse took a dive into a swimming pool after being spooked by another horse in Pasco County.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pasco County Fire Rescue crews responded to a home on Frontier Drive and found the horse stuck in a pool. 

After analyzing the situation they called for the backup from their Special Operations Team. 

Once the team arrived, they quickly jumped in the water to strap the horse with a hoisting harness and started lifting the horse out of the water with a tractor. 

Firefighters said that the horse is in good condition.