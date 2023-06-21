13-year-old boy bit by alligator in Florida creek, ran out of water 'as fast as I could'

A 13-year-old boy was bitten by an alligator at a creek in Winter Springs on Tuesday, according to 911 audio from the Seminole County Fire Department.

The boy said it all happened at Howell Creek Trestle shortly after 6:45 p.m. He told the dispatcher that the gator bit his right hip and mid-thigh area, but he was doing OK.

"I'm OK, though. I can walk and I can stand. It just stings a little bit, but I'm good," he said. The boy also said it wasn't bleeding "too bad," but his "skin is open pretty good."

When asked where the gator was, the teen said he didn't know. "I got out of the water as fast as I could and then I just walked all the way to the nearest house," he said, adding that he "ran" away from the creek.

The boy wasn't with his mom at the time, who he said was a doctor. She told him to call 911 and officials said paramedics were on the way shortly before 7 p.m.

MORE GATOR NEWS:

This is a developing story. The FOX 35 News Team is working to learn more information about the boy's current condition and whether he was transported to a local hospital.