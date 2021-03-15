VIDEO: Bobcat spotted outside Orlando home's sliding glass door

article

Whoa! This bobcat came very close to an Orlando man's home over the weekend.

A man who lives in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando was watching television when he spotted a bobcat outside his sliding glass door and next to his pool.

He posted a photo of it on Twitter.

He also managed to get a video of the bobcat before it noticed him and jumped away.

While this bobcat was not aggressive, FWC advises you to call them at 888-404-FWCC if they become so.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details about the bobcat spotting. Stay tuned.