VIDEO: Bobcat spotted outside Orlando home's sliding glass door
ORLANDO, Fla. - Whoa! This bobcat came very close to an Orlando man's home over the weekend.
A man who lives in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando was watching television when he spotted a bobcat outside his sliding glass door and next to his pool.
He also managed to get a video of the bobcat before it noticed him and jumped away.
While this bobcat was not aggressive, FWC advises you to call them at 888-404-FWCC if they become so.
