VIDEO: Bobcat spotted outside Orlando home's sliding glass door

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orlando
Photos by Matt Roseboom

ORLANDO, Fla. - Whoa! This bobcat came very close to an Orlando man's home over the weekend.

A man who lives in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando was watching television when he spotted a bobcat outside his sliding glass door and next to his pool.

He posted a photo of it on Twitter.

He also managed to get a video of the bobcat before it noticed him and jumped away.

The video was taken by Matt Roseboom on Sunday in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando.

While this bobcat was not aggressive, FWC advises you to call them at 888-404-FWCC if they become so.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details about the bobcat spotting. Stay tuned.