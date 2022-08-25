Video: 7-foot alligator greets Florida students in drop-off line at school

This is definitely not the thing you want to see when you step off the school bus!

Lee County deputies were called to Lexington Middle School after a 7-foot alligator took up residence in the school's drop-off line!

"This seven-foot alligator greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School this morning!" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

In the video shared on social media, deputies are seen helping a trapper wrangle the big gator and loading it onto a truck.

The alligator was taken by officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife and will be relocated to a safe area.