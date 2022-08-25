Expand / Collapse search

Video: 7-foot alligator greets Florida students in drop-off line at school

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:16AM
Alligators
FOX 35 Orlando

Deputies were called to a Florida middle school this week after a 7-foot alligator was found hanging out in the drop-off line.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - This is definitely not the thing you want to see when you step off the school bus! 

Lee County deputies were called to Lexington Middle School after a 7-foot alligator took up residence in the school's drop-off line!

"This seven-foot alligator greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School this morning!" the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. 

In the video shared on social media, deputies are seen helping a trapper wrangle the big gator and loading it onto a truck. 

The alligator was taken by officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife and will be relocated to a safe area. 