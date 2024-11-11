Veteran homelessness persists as thousands struggle to find stable housing

Homelessness remains a major challenge for U.S. veterans, leaving thousands without stable housing. Among them is 76-year-old Vietnam veteran Michael Smith.

"Being homeless is really depressing. You don’t see hope," Smith said.

Smith, who lived in DeLand, was forced to leave his apartment when his landlord raised the rent beyond his means.

"I had no place to go at all," he explained.

After months without housing, Smith found shelter with a friend from American Legion Post 6. He’s among the approximately 7% of the nation’s homeless veterans living in Florida, according to the Housing Assistance Council.

"There are plenty of people out there that just need help," he said.

Buck James, of Halifax Urban Ministries, is among those working to provide that help. He says Volusia and Flagler counties have made strides toward eliminating veteran homelessness.

"Volusia and Flagler counties are considered to be at effective zero for homeless veterans," James noted, meaning nearly every veteran seeking housing in those areas has found it.

"We’re never satisfied if there’s still someone on the streets who doesn’t want to be out there," James added.

Organizations like Halifax Urban Ministries connect veterans with resources or guide them to services for their needs.

"Our goal is to get them housed, help them get back on their feet, and into permanent housing," James said.

For veterans like Smith, that support offers peace of mind and a chance to live without the constant worry of finding a roof over their heads.

"Somewhere in the woods… that’s where I’d be," Smith said.

