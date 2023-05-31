'Very thankful': 12-year-old boy survives 20-foot fall into well during school recess

A Washington boy miraculously survived a 20-foot fall into a well during his school's recess, the Marysville Fire District said.

Firefighters said they responded to a 911 call about a boy at 4200 88th Street in Marysville, Washington around 12:20 p.m.

The boy said he was standing on the concrete lid of the well during recess when the concrete partially collapsed, sending him down into the well.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Credit: Marysville Fire District

He was found holding onto a plastic pipe about 20 feet into the well while being partially submerged in water, and unable to touch the bottom.

In order to get the boy out, firefighters said they had to work delicately to remove the remaining concrete portion of the well lid, which was connected to chains at the top of the well and starting to crumble. Once the concrete was removed, they were able to lower a ladder to the boy who climbed out of the well

He had a couple of lacerations on his head but was conscious and able to follow commands.