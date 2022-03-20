Vehicle submerged in pond with occupants in Orange City

article

Volusia County EMS - IAEP Local 77 and the Orange City Fire Department responded on Sunday to a call for a vehicle into the retention pond area with multiple occupants inside.

The incident happened before 3:30 pm near the Texas Roadhouse on Enterprise Road in Orange City.

According to the Orange City Fire Department, crews arrived and assisted the remaining passengers out of the SUV.

The vehicle was removed from the pond by a towing company. No injuries were reported.