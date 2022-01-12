Vehicle reported following children to and from school in DeLand, police warn

The DeLand Police Department says it has received several reports of a black passenger vehicle following children to and from local schools.

"We are aware of at least one incident where a male driving a black passenger vehicle stopped and asked a juvenile to approach his vehicle. The child was able to run to a local residence where they were able to make contact with an adult bystander who stood by until officers arrived," the agency said in a statement sent to FOX 35 News.

The driver fled before units arrived.

DeLand Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is seeking any information related to this case. Tips can be submitted at 386-626-7400.

"Please remind your children to be cautious when walking or biking to and from school," the DeLand Police Dept. warns.

Children are encouraged to travel with a friend or a group to and from school, avoid rides with strangers and flee if someone is following them.

"Go to someone's house you know, or run to other people. If someone is following you in a car, turn around and go in the opposite direction or take a path where a car would not go, but remain in a public area where you can be seen and helped," police say.

