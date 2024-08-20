Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle 'fully' engulfed in flames in Orange County, officials say

Published  August 20, 2024
Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon where a car was "fully" engulfed in flames. 

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is also on the scene. 

The Fire Marshal was notified and will investigate the cause of the fire. 

No other details were released at this time. 

FOX 35 has a crew on the way. 

This is a developing story. 

