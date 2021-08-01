Vaccination rates are up as new COVID cases smash record

Florida reports more than 21,000 new COVID cases, setting a record for cases in one day.

The spike in positive test results is fueling the push to get more people fully vaccinated.

Barnett Park in Orlando had lines that extended over a mile long Sunday morning. A vast majority were heading to get tested for COVID-19, while the rest were getting the shot.

"That’s really why we’re here," Gisselle Burgos said.

Burgos brought her two daughters out to get their shot of the vaccine. The rapid rise in cases due in large part to the Delta variant is what untimely convinced her that it was time. She said the return to school also played a factor.

"Because it’s not mandated to wear the mask. We need to get the girls vaccinated, and they will also be wearing a mask," Burgos said.

Orange County vaccinated over 17,000 people last week, which was the most in Central Florida. Across the state, over 334,000 doses of the vaccine were administered, which is up nearly 100,000 since July 2.

"We tried to get here at about 5:30," Delroy Duval said.

Duval was third in line to receive a COVID-19 rapid test at Barnett Park. He and many others began lining up over three and a half hours before the site opened to get a spot.

"I have a friend of mine that told me he come in twice and they were overloaded with a lot of people so I come early to make sure I can get through the gate," Bellemise Mulatre said.

The location recently changed to drive-thru only to handle the demand. Some sites had to shut down because of overcrowding.

"As we see an opportunity, we seize it," Duval said. We’re not going to wait to say if."

Barnett Park's testing facility is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. No appointment is necessary to get or test for the vaccine.