Uthmeier sworn in as Florida Attorney General, strengthening DeSantis’ influence

The Brief James Uthmeier was sworn in as Florida attorney general, succeeding Ashley Moody after her Senate appointment. A close ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, he pledges an "America First agenda" focused on immigration and social policies. Critics argue his appointment further politicizes the state’s judicial system.



James Uthmeier was officially sworn in as Florida attorney general on Monday, succeeding Ashley Moody after she was appointed to the U.S. Senate.

Uthmeier committed to "America First agenda"

What we know:

Jame Uthmeier, who previously served as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chief of staff, will hold the position until the end of the current term in 2026 and is eligible to run for two additional terms. DeSantis praised Uthmeier as a "bulldog" and cited his experience and alignment with the governor’s policies as reasons for the appointment.

What we don't know:

It remains to be seen how Uthmeier will shape his tenure as attorney general beyond his stated commitment to an "America First agenda." His approach to legal battles on issues such as immigration, drug trafficking, and social policies could evolve based on legislative priorities and federal actions. Additionally, it is unclear whether his appointment will face legal or political challenges from opposition groups.

The backstory:

Uthmeier has been a key figure in DeSantis’ administration since 2019, taking a brief leave to run the governor’s 2024 presidential campaign. He played a central role in advancing DeSantis’ policies, including efforts to restrict ballot initiatives on abortion rights and marijuana legalization. Before his time in state government, Uthmeier worked as a senior adviser in the U.S. Commerce Department under Wilbur Ross and practiced law in Washington, D.C.

Big picture view:

The appointment strengthens DeSantis’ influence over Florida’s judicial and law enforcement landscape. With Uthmeier’s record of aggressively pursuing the governor’s agenda, critics argue that the state’s legal system is becoming increasingly politicized. His role in shaping recent immigration policy discussions further signals a focus on high-profile conservative legal battles. The attorney general’s position will be pivotal in determining the extent of Florida’s legal challenges against federal policies.

What they're saying:

DeSantis defended his choice, saying, "This was not a very difficult decision for me to put James as the next attorney general. Because I know he’s got the foundation. I know he’s got the proper worldview."

Republican leaders praised Uthmeier’s approach. "He’s aggressive. He takes no B.S. And he gets things done," said Sen. Blaise Ingoglia.

However, Democrats voiced strong opposition. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried called the appointment "concerning to all Floridians," accusing DeSantis of "weaponizing the judicial branch of government."

