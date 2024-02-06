Usher returning to Florida for first time in a decade on 'Past Present Future' tour

article

You Make Me Wanna… Buy concert tickets.

Usher announced Tuesday he's hitting the road late this summer and into the fall for his "PAST PRESENT FUTURE" tour – and only one Florida city is on the schedule.

The "U Got It Bad" legend, who is slated to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show this weekend, is slated to kick off his seventh headlining tour in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 20. The 24-date tour culminates in Chicago days before Halloween. He's scheduled to perform in Atlanta the week of his 46th birthday, too.

Only one Florida city is on the schedule for the 45-year-old star – Miami. Usher will take over the Kaseya Center on Oct. 11 and 12. This marks Usher's first time back in Florida on a headlining tour since the "UR Experience Tour" in Orlando, Miami and Tampa in December 2014.

Usher's tour announcement comes ahead of the release of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which is set to drop on Feb. 9. It's his first studio album since 2016.

Sign up for Live Nation's Fan Presale starts Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12.

Here's a look at the tour dates for Usher's "PAST PRESENT FUTURE" tour: