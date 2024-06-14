US Coast Guard helicopter makes emergency landing near Orlando, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter made a precautionary emergency landing in Lake County on Friday morning, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the aircraft landed in a field shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Osgood Road and Dodie Trail in Montverde.

The seven people aboard the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter were not hurt, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement on X.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter made a precautionary emergency landing in Lake County on Friday morning, officials said. (SKYFOX)

Efforts are currently underway to repair the helicopter and ensure its return to Air Station Clearwater.

Additional details regarding the issue with the aircraft were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.