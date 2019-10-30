UPS looking to hire 100,000 seasonal workers

article

The holidays will be here before you know it and if you're looking for work, UPS has jobs.

One of the world's largest shipping companies wants to hire 100,000 seasonal workers over the next few weeks to help get through the anticipated holiday package delivery frenzy.

“We expect another record Peak season this year, with daily package deliveries nearly doubling compared to our average of 20 million per day,” said Jim Barber, chief operating officer. “In order to make that happen, once again we’re recruiting about 100,000 people for some of the country’s best seasonal jobs.”

The company will be looking for potential employees at their 170 hiring fairs taking place across the country. In Orlando, the company is looking to hire 1,000 positions as it holds its "UPS Brown Friday" event on Nov. 1 at their location at 8901 Atlantic Ave.

UPS is hiring for full- and part-time seasonal positions including package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers. The company says many of the seasonal positions could lead to permanent employment.

"Over the last three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and nearly a third of our current U.S. workforce started in seasonal positions."

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com before heading to the job fair.