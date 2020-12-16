UPS driver dances with joy over treats left on doorstep during delivery

Sometimes it just takes a kind gesture to make someone’s day.

Steven James says his wife, Nashandra, orders a lot of packages over the holidays. So to make the delivery drivers’ jobs a bit easier, she leaves snacks on the doorstep for them.

One delighted UPS driver was caught on camera doing a dance of pure joy after discovering the treats during her route.

The homeowner's Ring camera caught the heartwarming reaction of the driver, who was decked out in reindeer ears in the spirit of the season. When she sees the note, the driver does a little dance and then says ‘thank you’ to the camera.

Before getting back in the truck, the driver is seen clicking her heels in the air in celebration of the tasty treats.

The couple posted the video to Facebook and says they enjoyed seeing how appreciative the driver was.

“To the sweet UPS worker, you have made our day! Thank you for all you do to help make our Christmas wonderful and safe. Happy Holidays!”