Unknown patient at Orlando Health: Hospital needs help identifying man being treated there

Orlando Health is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who arrived at the hospital several weeks ago. Or anyone who may know him.

The hospital said the man was brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Nov. 9, around 8:30 p.m. from a parking garage on West Robinson Street in downtown Orlando. He was wearing Evolution blue jeans (size 36), a gray t-shirt with Nirvana and smiley face logos on it, and New Balance shoes.

He's believed to be in his late 20s to mid-30s, and may have been homeless, the hospital said. He's described as being 5 foot 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, long thin nose, black hair, a full beard and mustache. He has olive toned skin and may be of Hispanic heritage, the hospital said.

He does not have any tattoos, piercings, or identifiable scars.

Anyone who recognizes the man's description should contact ORMC's Chaplain at 321-841-2983.