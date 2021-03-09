University of Central Florida to offer employees COVID-19 vaccine

article

The University of Central Florida (UCF) will offer its 2,340 employees the COVID-19 vaccine.

UCF announced on Tuesday that they have received enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine to give all of its employees both shots. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County provided the vaccines.

A vaccination clinic will reportedly open on the university's main campus this Thursday. It is not a public site. Shots will be given Thursday, Friday, and early next week.

"We appreciate the Florida Department of Health in Orange County providing us with vaccines, and we look forward to giving shots -- and hope for a healthy future -- to our employees starting Thursday," said Dr. Michael Deichen, Associate Vice President of Student Health Services. "We also are thankful that the Department of Health is providing vaccines for all educators at the Orange County Convention Center and other sites in Orange County. We encourage all of our employees to get the vaccine, and we look forward to our students eventually having the opportunity to receive shots, too."

