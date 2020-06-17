University of Central Florida Police Department updates resistance policy with #8CantWait recommendations

article

In efforts to keep the community safe, the University of Central Florida's Police Department (UCFPD) says that it has updated its 'Response to Resistance' policy to follow some of the #8CantWait recommendations.

The recommendations come from activist organization Campaign Zero. According to its website, #8CantWait is a data-informed platform that presents comprehensive solutions to end police violence in America. They aim to figure out how to reform national law enforcement by changing up force policies.

UCFPD states that many of its rules already are in accordance with the recommendations of the #8CantWait campaign. The police department is following:

Ban of chokeholds and strangleholds

De-escalation required

A warning before shooting required

All other means before shooting must be exhausted

Officers have a duty to intervene

Shooting at moving vehicles is banned

Use of force continuum and comprehensive reporting required

"We all want to see a reduction in harm to others, and many of the campaign’s recommendations were already part of UCFPD policy and practice," UCFPD said.

MORE NEWS: UCF Police pulls its officers from protests in Downtown Orlando

Advertisement

The police department's resistance policy was reportedly updated in June 2020.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.