Universal Orlando's KidZone closes after 24 years

article

The end of an era! After 24 years, Woody Woodpecker's KidZone at Universal Orlando Resort has officially closed.

Sunday was the last day of operation for Feels' Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet attractions.

MORE HEADLINES:

The theme park announced back in November that it wasphasing out those attractions to begin work on new family entertainment areas at its Universal Studios park.

The E.T. Adventure, Animal Actors on Location!, SpongeBob StorePants – including meet and greets with SpongeBob SquarePants and friends – and KidZone Pizza Company will remain open for guests to enjoy, Universal said.

Details about the new additions have not been released.