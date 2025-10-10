Expand / Collapse search
Universal Orlando's Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster catches fire

By
Published  October 10, 2025 12:55pm EDT
Orlando News
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando's now-closed Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster caught fire on Friday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The ride closed on Aug. 18, 2025 and has been in the process of being torn down over the last several weeks to make room for a new experience, Universal said. The ride's iconic loop and turns through Universa's New York fascade have already been removed.

The small fire was reported on a portion of the ride's lift hill, firefighters said. It has since been extinguished. 

The Source: The information is from the Orlando Fire Department.

