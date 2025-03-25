Universal Orlando welcomes first guests at brand new resort

article

The Brief Universal Orlando Resort has opened the new Universal Terra Luna Resort, a 750-room space-themed hotel offering exclusive perks like Early Park Admission and complimentary shuttle service. Located near the upcoming Universal Epic Universe, the resort features immersive accommodations, multiple dining options, and a variety of amenities for guests.



Universal Orlando Resort celebrated the grand opening of its newest hotel, Universal Terra Luna Resort, on Tuesday, welcoming its first guests to the highly anticipated destination.

Offering an immersive experience

What we know:

The hotel, co-owned and operated by Loews Hotels & Co, adds 750 guest rooms to Universal Orlando’s growing hotel portfolio and offers visitors an immersive experience inspired by outer space.

Designed by Universal Creative, the resort features space-themed accommodations, including guest rooms with space station-style windows, and a variety of dining options such as Omega Cafe and Market, Luna Bar, and the poolside Moonrise Grill and Moonrise Bar. Additional amenities include a resort-style pool with a hot tub and fire pit, a fitness center, a game room, and a Universal Orlando Resort Store.

CREDIT: Universal Orlando

CREDIT: Universal Orlando

Guests receive exclusive park perks

More Information:

Located near Universal Epic Universe, which is set to open on May 22, 2025, the hotel provides convenient access to Universal’s existing theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay. Guests staying at Universal Terra Luna Resort can enjoy exclusive perks such as Early Park Admission to select attractions and complimentary shuttle service to the theme parks and Universal CityWalk.

CREDIT: EYNTK.Info

Multiple vacation packages to choose from

By the numbers:

To celebrate the opening, Universal Orlando is offering vacation packages, including the Epic-Inclusive Create Your Own Vacation Package. The offer includes seven nights of hotel accommodations, a four-day park-to-park ticket plus a one-day pass to Universal Epic Universe, and a $200 discount. Florida residents can also take advantage of a four-night vacation package with a $25 discount.

Universal Orlando Resort, which will soon boast four theme parks, continues to expand its accommodations, with the upcoming Universal Helios Grand Hotel set to open alongside Epic Universe in May.

For more information on Universal Terra Luna Resort and vacation packages, visit UniversalOrlando.com/TerraLunaResorts.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: