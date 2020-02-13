Universal Orlando Resort hiring more than 1,500 people, base pay starts at $13 an hour

article

Universal Orlando Resort announced on Thursday that they are hiring more than 1,500 new team members.

They said that as spring break and other opportunities approach, positions across the resort are opening up. These positions are in attractions, aquatics, food services, culinary, merchandise, custodial, entrance operations, sales, and more. There are also professional career opportunities open in IT, Marketing & Sales, Digital Analytics, Finance, Tech Services, Entertainment, and morel. These include full-time, part-time, and seasonal hours.

Base hourly pay at Universal Orlando Resort for team members starts at $13. Lifeguards start at $13.25, with deep water lifeguards earning $14.50 hourly. Team members also enjoy perks like free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes, and more.

MORE NEWS: Disney World raises prices on annual passes

Those interested in applying should visit the Universal Orlando Resort website.