Universal Orlando offers Florida residents '1 Day Free' deal

What's better than two days at Universal Orlando? A third day free!

The theme park resort is offering Florida residents a sweet deal to enjoy the parks. The "Get 1 Day Free with a 2-Park 2-Day" ticket offer is available now through Sept. 28. Guests can experience all the excitement of Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventures with limited blockout days.

"Enjoy three days of thrilling experiences where some of the biggest pop culture stories come to life through innovative, fully immersive attractions that transport them into an epic theme park vacation adventure that can’t be found anywhere else," Universal said in a press release.

There are two ways to enjoy this deal:

2-Park 2-Day + 1 Day Free : three days admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, one park per day for $169.99 plus tax

2-Park 2-Day Park-to-Park + 1 Day Free: three days Park-to-Park admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for $217.99 plus tax

The deal is also for Georgia residents and is only available online, not at the front gate of the parks.

The tickets must be used by Dec. 15, 2022. Restrictions apply and can be viewed on the Universal Orlando website.



