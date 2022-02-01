Job Alert: Universal Orlando hiring for more than 2,500 positions

article

Are you searching for a job? Universal Orlando announced Tuesday they are looking to hire more than 2,500 new team members.

Those positions include full-time and part-time options with base hourly pay starting at $15.

The theme park company is looking to fill positions in attractions, aquatics, custodial, parking, security, paramedics, and more.

"Universal Orlando is also now hiring for opportunities within the resort’s Food & Beverage team, with positions available in all areas including full-service wait staff, cooks, cashiers, dishwashers, quick service personnel, Food & Beverage Management roles and more. In addition, available culinary positions offer competitive starting rates and the training and opportunity to build a great culinary career," the company said in a news release.

Team members get free park admission, discounts, and complimentary guest passes.

You can apply online here.

